‘Center for Countering Digital Hate’ Targets Elon Musk’s Twitter/X

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a British nonprofit that took a central role in the post-2016 censorship industrial complex, is targeting Twitter, now rebranded as X by Elon Musk.

The CCDH became infamous during the era of COVID-19 censorship as the source of Joe Biden’s claim that “disinformation” on Facebook was “killing people.”

Biden pointed to the so-called “disinformation dozen,” a group of Facebook accounts identified by the CCDH, as the source of the allegedly lethal posts.

Committed to pushing social media censorship, CCDH is now complaining that X Corp is failing to crack down on “hate speech,” alleging that the amount of so-called hate speech on the platform rose after Elon Musk took over.

But Musk is not taking the CCDH’s attack campaign as passively as Facebook did. X lawyers have begun to rattle their sabers at the British nonprofit.

Via the Guardian:

Musk’s legal representative has written to CCDH and its chief executive, Imran Ahmed, accusing the organisation of posting articles making “inflammatory, outrageous, and false or misleading assertions about Twitter”. This month Musk announced that Twitter would be rebranded as “X”, under plans to turn the platform into a Chinese-style super-app. The letter was sent by Alex Spiro of US law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, one of Musk’s main lawyers who also sent a legal warning to Meta this month over its launch of Threads – the “Twitter killer” app. The letter to CCDH also threatens legal action, stating that X is considering whether what it describes as CCDH’s “false and misleading claims” are actionable under the Lanham Act, a piece of US legislation that covers trademark law. It adds: “Please be advised that Twitter will employ any and all legal tools at its disposal to prevent false or misleading claims from harming its users, platform, or business.”

Responding, a lawyer for CCDH called the allegations “ridiculous” and accused X Corp of “intimidation.”

