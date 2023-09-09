Los Angeles Schools Host LGBT ‘Rainbow Club’ for Kids as Young as 5

The Los Angeles Unified School District is hosting a “Rainbow Club,” to teach kids as young as five years old about LGBT-related topics.

“Rainbow Clubs are inclusive spaces for elementary students to explore LGBTQ+ related topics,” the Los Angeles Unified School District explains in the description of its so-called “Rainbow Club.”

.@LASchools is having a “Rainbow Club” for kids as young as 4 years old where they can come ask questions and learn about LGBTQ+ They’re after your kids. pic.twitter.com/kUfk8AKt9Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 6, 2023

Elsewhere in the description, Los Angeles Unified School District explains that the Rainbow Club “is a space for celebrating many types of identities, including Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Nonbinary, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Ace and Two Spirit identities!”

“Not sure what all of those words even mean?! Not sure if they apply to you? No worries! Everyone is welcome and there will be plenty of time to ask questions,” the description adds.

A few of the “activities” taking place in the Rainbow Club are called “Identity Maps,” and “Love is Love.”

During the “Love is Love” activity, the children will be asked questions like “Had you seen this or other other movies with LGBTQ+ characters?,” “Do you think it’s important to have queer/trans characters in a movie or TV show?” and “Have you seen characters who share an aspect of your identity before?”

Ironically, the Los Angeles school district is hosting its “Rainbow Club” for elementary school students while many on the left insist they are not trying to groom children.

As academia, the entertainment industry, mainstream media, and celebrities continue to hype transgenderism, more young people than ever are beginning to doubt their biological sex.

In 2021, research published by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQQIAAP2S+ youth identify as nonbinary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as nonbinary.

A recent study also strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

