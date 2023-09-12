Eventbrite Blacklists James Lindsay’s ‘Save Our Kids’ Event over ‘Hateful, Dangerous, Violent Content’

Ticketing and event management company Eventbrite has deleted an upcoming event, titled “Save Our Kids,” featuring author and Critical Race Theory (CRT) opponent James Lindsay.

“Allegedly, I am General Hate, and so Communist Canada is trying and failing at keeping me from doing events in Alberta next month. Venues have bailed, and now Eventbrite decided they won’t facilitate ticket sales,” Lindsay wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his upcoming event canceled in Calgary.

LOL the event is called "Save Our Kids," and Eventbrite said it's "Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content." pic.twitter.com/Xusnl5NQu8 — James Lindsay, dangerous to Canada (@ConceptualJames) September 8, 2023

In a follow-up post, Lindsay shared a screenshot of Eventbrite informing him in a letter that the “Save Our Kids” event was deleted for violating the company’s rules against “hateful, dangerous, or violent content.”

“LOL the event is called ‘Save Our Kids,’ and Eventbrite said it’s ‘Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content,'” Lindsay wrote.

In the letter, the company said, “We have determined that your event is not permitted on the Eventbrite platform as it violates our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, specifically regarding our policy on Hateful, Dangerous, or Violent Content and Events.”

“As a result, your event has been unpublished,” Eventbrite added. “Please be aware that severe or repeated violations of our guidelines may result in the suspension of termination of your Eventbrite account.”

The ticketing and event management company concluded by informing Lindsay that it has “refunded all attendees who purchased tickets to your event.”

The “Save Our Kids” event was meant to allow the Critical Race Theory opponent to engage in a dialogue focused on gender ideology in schools and its impact on children.

This is not the first time Eventbrite has blacklisted conservative events on its platform.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the company banned an event featuring conservative commentator Pamela Geller over supposed violations of the platform’s “community guidelines” in 2019.

In 2020, Eventbrite shut down a “March for Trump” event organized by the group Women for America First in support of then-President Donald Trump.

