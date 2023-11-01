DoorDash Tells Customers to Tip when Ordering or Their Fries Will Be Cold

DoorDash has implemented a new feature in its app, urging customers to tip when ordering instead of on delivery to avoid delays. According to the company, orders that don’t include a pre-tip are likely to take longer and result in cold fries and warm drinks.

TechCrunch reports that in a move aimed at balancing the realities of its workforce and the desires of its customers, DoorDash has unveiled a new in-app feature that nudges customers to tip in advance. Customers who opt not to tip while placing their orders are now greeted with a pop-up warning, indicating that orders without tips might face longer delivery times.

“Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue?” reads the warning. This initiative appears to be a part of a broader strategy to optimize the delivery process, ensuring that all parties involved — customers, delivery drivers (known as Dashers), and merchants — have a satisfactory experience.

DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg shed light on the rationale behind this new feature. “Everyday, Dashers go the extra mile to help connect consumers with the best of their local communities. That’s why we encourage customers to show their appreciation by tipping,” Rosenberg said. She further explained that Dashers, operating as independent contractors, have the autonomy to select or decline orders based on their perceived value, making orders without tips less attractive.

The concept of pre-tipping is gaining prominence in the gig economy. Pre-tipping seems to be a way to assure delivery drivers of worthwhile compensation for their service, making them more inclined to accept orders promptly. This approach is particularly significant in light of DoorDash’s past payment controversies, which led to a restructuring of their payment system in 2019.

As Breitbart News previously reported, DoorDash and other delviery companies were keeping the tips customers thought they were giving to delivery personnel, only paying out a portion of each tip to the actual delivery drivers.

