Elon Musk’s Cybertruck Gives Tesla Big Production Headaches as Launch Date Looms

Tesla’s Cybertruck is causing significant production challenges as it nears its market debut, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Bloomberg reports that the Cybertruck, Tesla’s latest venture into the electric vehicle market, is nearing its market release but finding the way forward to be far from smooth sailing. CEO Elon Musk is already expressing concerns about its production. Set for delivery starting November 30, 2023, the Cybertruck represents a stark departure from Tesla’s previous models, both in design and manufacturing complexity.

The vehicle’s stainless steel body, allegedly designed to withstand extreme conditions, presents a unique challenge in terms of assembly. Furthermore, the Cybertruck will be Tesla’s first vehicle to depend heavily on in-house battery cells, a component already lagging behind schedule.

Tesla has previously faced similar issues with the Model X, Tesla’s SUV that struggled to reach high production volumes due to its complex design. The emphasis on simplicity and ease of manufacturing that drove the success of the Model 3 and Model Y seems to have taken a backseat with the Cybertruck.

In May 2017, Musk stated: “Model X became kind of like a technology bandwagon of every cool thing we could imagine all at once. That is a terrible strategy. You really want to start off simple and add things over time.”

Musk has previously stated that Tesla has “dug our own grave” with the Cybertruck production and said during an earnings call that the Cybertruck had a lot of “bells and whistles.”

Cybertruck is intentionally an insane technology bandwagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Musk’s recent statements have set a realistic tone about the upcoming challenges. He estimates that reaching an annualized production rate of 250,000 Cybertrucks will likely take until 2025. Analysts and industry experts have noted the significant risks and complexities involved in the Cybertruck’s production, with some even suggesting that Tesla might benefit from canceling the vehicle.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.