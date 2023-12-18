‘The Color Purple’ Star Fantasia Barrino Claims Airbnb Host Racially Profiled Her Family

Fantasia Barrino, the star of the recent musical reboot of The Color Purple, has publicly accused an Airbnb host of racial profiling following an incident during a birthday celebration for her son in which the family was asked to leave their rented accommodations.

Huffpost reports that despite Airbnb’s long dedication to woke culture, singer and actress Fantasia Barrino recently took to social media to share her distressing experience with an Airbnb host, claiming racial profiling was at play. Barrino detailed how the incident unfolded during her son’s birthday party, which she was hosting. Barrino initially posted her complaint to X/Twitter, posting ““It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin. I wanted my son to enjoy his friends (10-12) year old and make him feel special as I have been traveling for the last 35+ days promoting a movie I starred in. This time, I dare not stay quiet.”

My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00… — Fantasia Taylor (@TasiasWord) December 17, 2023

The host allegedly accused Barrino and her guests of holding a loud party outdoors after noticing balloons and a game truck arriving earlier in the day. Barrino emphasized that the rental agreement did not prohibit guests and the number of people who stayed overnight matched the reservation details. She also noted evidence of previous parties at the location.

Barrino expressed her disappointment and frustration, citing her long absence from home due to work commitments and her desire to make the event special for her son and his friends. In her post, Barrino emphasized the importance of compassion and understanding beyond racial and other societal divisions.

In an Instagram caption, Barrino stated: “We have lost our internal compass of Love! Love moves us to deeply consider, it shifts us out of places of sympathy where we can gain a real understanding through empathy. When love is present, it overlooks your race, age, gender, profession, zip code and even your past. This, is what we teach our and exhibit before children, and this is what we wanted kids outside of our home to experience as well.”

Airbnb’s response to the situation reads like a form letter, with the woke giant’s account stating that the company does not tolerate discrimination and directing Barrino to their nondiscrimination policy. Despite this, Barrino and her family felt compelled to leave the property early in the morning under distressing circumstances.

Barrino’s caption continued: “Gaining and understanding wasn’t the desire, while we were being screened on various Ring cameras, the happiness and ‘character’ of the kids present also wasn’t considered. Right after a hot-chocolate Sip & Paint, without warning, we were asked to leave. So, at 6a, in the freezing rain, with sleepy kids, we loaded up 4 vehicles, respectfully cleaned and organized everything back to its original place and we left.”

