Electric Cars Expected to Cause Christmas Chaos on Roads

Christmas road trips this weekend might be challenging for those who are driving an electric vehicle (EV) an extended distance for the first time.

While EVs are popular with certain groups even as they’ve been largely panned by the general population, inexperienced EV drivers could face some unwanted travel surprises this holiday season if they hit the road unprepared, Axios notes in a recent report.

Nearly 104 million people are expected to drive at least 50 miles from their homes between December 23 and January 1, which is a little more than last year’s holiday season, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Advanced planning is needed for those who are taking a road trip in an electric vehicle, especially during the winter months, as cold weather can significantly EV diminish battery range.

“My husband and I learned this firsthand last February as the temperatures dipped on a road trip back home to Michigan from Florida,” Axios reporter Joann Muller noted in her report. “We were overconfident in our car’s driving range, and had to practically limp to a charging station as the battery warnings flashed ever-more urgent messages.”

Therefore, it is advised that EV owners and renters know how many miles it will take to get to their destinations, and where they will need to use a charger on the trip.

There are route-planning apps, such as “PlugShare” and “A Better Routeplanner.” There is also “Chargeway,” which offers real-time updates on charger availability.

Muller also advised drivers of electric vehicles to “be sure to factor in charging time so you don’t miss any holiday festivities,” adding, “I missed half of my niece’s baby shower because I had to stop and recharge the EV I was test-driving.”

The report also noted that charging station can sometimes have “glitchy touchscreens,” and therefore advised drivers set up billing accounts on charging network apps before hitting the road in an EV.

Electric vehicles renters should also take the time to get familiar with the car’s “unique features” before leaving the parking lot. They are also advised to ask whether they will need to return the EV with a full battery, as rental companies may hit them with a fee if they do not.

EV drivers are also warned not to “assume you’re all set if you arrive at the party with some juice left in the battery,” as an electric vehicle can lose battery range just by sitting outside in cold weather.

As Breitbart News reported, driving EVs can be a nightmare in some cases.

In one example from earlier this year, a Business Insider reporter learned how “brutal” a road trip in an EV can be when he was forced to bundle up instead of using the heater in his car to try to maximize his range. After the trip he commented, “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t curse these silly electric cars under my breath once or twice.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.