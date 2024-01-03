Breitbart’s Colin Madine: Harvard Students Will Fight for the Chance to Attend Class Taught by Claudine Gay

Vinnie Penn, host of the Vinnie Penn Project, was surprised to learn from Breitbart News Tech and Education editor Colin Madine that disgraced former Harvard president Claudine Gay would be staying on as a professor. He was even more surprised at Madine’s prediction that “students will be fighting over themselves to get into the class with her.”

Penn interviewed Madine about the recent resignation of disgraced Harvard President Claudine Gay, in which Madine commented on the extent of the allegations against Gay on 960 WELI’s The Vinnie Penn Project. “She would not be hired as a professor at a community college, because she’s an academic crook, she doesn’t do her own work,” Madine said.

Listen Below:

Penn was shocked to learn that Gay will stay on at Harvard as a professor. The Breitbart editor added, “I’m sure her classes will be the most sought after by the type of kids that attend the Ivy League now.”

After Penn asked if he was being sarcastic, Madine said, “No, no, absolutely not.”

“She remains a paragon of the left,” Madine added, before pointing out that in both Gay’s resignation letter and the Harvard board’s letter, “they pivoted directly to, ‘She’s a victim of racist attacks, this is the evil conservatives going after this strong, brave woman.'”

“The students will be fighting over themselves to get into the class with her,” Madine predicted.

On the topic of Gay’s resignation letter, Penn joked that he half expected that to be plagiarized as well.

“When I first read her resignation letter this morning, I half expected it to begin, ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,'” Penn quipped, mockingly expecting the disgraced academic to steal a line from Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities.

Madine responded, saying, “You’re joking, Vinnie, but people immediately wondered if it was plagiarized,” to which Penn replied, “I was going to go with, ‘If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me?’ You know, a little ‘Free Bird.'”

As Breitbart News reported, Gay resigned from her role as Harvard president on Tuesday after being accused of failing to properly respond to major antisemitism scandals at the school, as well as delivering a disastrous congressional testimony on antisemitism, and scores of plagiarism allegations being unearthed in recent months.

Gay’s six month tenure as president marks the shortest presidency in Harvard’s history. The outgoing Harvard president, however, will stay on the Ivy League university’s faculty as a professor with a salary of at least $900,000.

The Vinnie Penn Project, which broadcasts live on WELI 960 AM from New Haven, CT, weekdays 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern, is also simulcast on 1410 WPOP in Hartford. The show is available any time nationwide via iHeartRADIO.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.