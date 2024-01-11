Alphabet Inc.’s Google has announced a series of layoffs, impacting hundreds of employees across its Voice Assistant, hardware, and central engineering teams as part of a new cost-reduction strategy.

Reuters reported that Google recently announced layoffs in some of its key divisions as part of its workforce strategy. The affected departments include the Voice Assistant unit; the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit devices; and the augmented reality (AR) team. This move comes shortly after Google’s acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion in 2021, which was a significant investment in the wearable technology sector. Despite this acquisition, Google has continued to develop and release new versions of its Pixel Watch, a product that directly competes with Fitbit’s offerings and the Apple Watch.

Google initiated several changes throughout the second half of 2023 to improve efficiency, streamline its operations, and realign resources. This restructuring involved eliminating roles across different teams globally. While the exact number of affected roles has not been announced, the impact is being felt amongst employees, as Alphabet has a reported global workforce of 182,381 as of September 2023.

The Alphabet Workers Union commented on the layoffs, calling them “needless” and promising to continue to fight the company “until our jobs are safe!”

Tonight, Google began another round of needless layoffs. Our members and teammates work hard every day to build great products for our users, and the company cannot continue to fire our coworkers while making billions every quarter. We won’t stop fighting until our jobs are safe! — Alphabet Workers Union (AWU-CWA) (@AlphabetWorkers) January 11, 2024

These layoffs come at a time when tech companies, including Google, are heavily investing in generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Google had previously announced plans to incorporate generative AI into its virtual assistant, aiming to enhance its capabilities with advanced features such as trip planning and email management. Google has since released its own Bard AI Assistant.

Google is not the only company to announce layoffs in recent weeks. Breitbart News recently reported that Twitch, the leading gaming live-streaming platform, has announced a significant reduction in its workforce as part of a strategic realignment led by its parent company, Amazon. Twitch plans to lay off more than 500 employees, who represent about 35 percent of its total staff. The company said this move aims to streamline operations and allocate resources more effectively in line with the company’s current business trajectory.

