Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund Launches $100 Million Challenge to ‘Fix’ Climate with AI

Claiming to harness the potential of AI in combating climate change and nature loss, Jeff Bezos’ Earth Fund has announced a $100 million grant program called the AI for Climate and Nature Grand Challenge.

Quartz reports that the Amazon founder and executive chair of the Earth Fund, Jeff Bezos, unveiled the new initiative on Tuesday, seeking proposals on how modern AI technologies can be employed to address pressing environmental issues. The Grand Challenge aims to foster collaboration between environmental organizations and AI developers to create innovative solutions.

“Can modern AI help counter climate change and nature loss, and, if so, how? That’s the question we hope to answer,” Bezos stated in the Earth Fund’s announcement. “By bringing together brilliant minds across fields, we may be able to invent new ways forward.”

The challenge will be conducted over multiple rounds, each focusing on two funding opportunities. The first round will prioritize three key areas: sustainable proteins, biodiversity conservation, and power grid optimization. In the initial funding phase, up to 30 seed grants will be awarded during Climate Week NYC in September. Subsequently, the awardees will have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $2 million to fund their proposals, along with mentorship and access to necessary infrastructure.

Lauren Sánchez, vice chair of the Earth Fund, emphasized the potential of AI in solving some of the world’s most significant problems. “We’re calling on the planet’s brightest problem solvers to bring their visionary ideas to the table,” she said. “Together, we can innovate and solve these challenges.”

This initiative is part of Bezos’ broader commitment to tackling climate change through the Earth Fund, which has pledged $10 billion to the cause. In November 2020, the fund awarded $791 million to 16 organizations, including the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), making Bezos the world’s largest backer of climate activism.

However, critics have accused Amazon of attempting to “greenwash” its carbon footprint and have pointed out that the Earth Fund has primarily chosen well-funded institutions over grassroots groups.

Read more at Quartz here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.