As Read by Robots: AI-Generated Audiobooks Flood Audible Platform

The audiobook industry is witnessing a significant shift as AI-generated voices are increasingly being used to narrate digital books, sparking both excitement and concern among authors, listeners, and professional narrators.

TechSpot reports that Amazon’s introduction of a beta tool last year, which allows self-published authors to generate AI-narrated audiobooks, has led to a surge of over 40,000 AI-narrated titles on Audible, the company’s audiobook platform. This development has been particularly beneficial for indie writers who want to enter the audiobook market without incurring the high costs associated with professional voiceover fees. One blogger reported that converting an ebook to audio using the AI narration tool took just 52 minutes, significantly reducing the time and expenses involved in the traditional studio recording process.

However, the reactions to this trend have been mixed. While some authors, like George Steffanos, acknowledge the benefits of AI narration for works with modest sales that cannot support the cost of human narration, others have expressed concerns. Listeners have complained about the lack of an option to filter out AI-narrated audiobooks when browsing Audible’s catalog, despite the fact that these titles are clearly labeled as such.

Professional narrators are also worried about the potential impact of AI narration on their careers. Ramon de Ocampo, an audiobook narrator, cautioned on social media that while AI narration has not yet taken all the jobs, it is attempting to do so. As the technology improves, the threat to human narrators’ livelihoods becomes more apparent.

It has not taken all the jobs. But it’s trying to. Request that audible include a filter to allow you to not see virtual voices if you choose. Right now you’re drowning in them and can’t stop it. — Ramon de Ocampo (@ramondeocampo) December 18, 2023

Major publishers, such as HarperCollins, have already struck deals with AI voice companies to produce audiobooks across multiple languages using this technology. Even Apple has entered the fray, selling audiobooks with AI-based narration last year, using voices seemingly based on real actors’ performances. This move sparked controversy when the actors involved claimed they were unaware of the use of their voices.

