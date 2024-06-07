PragerU announced on Friday that Google took down its app from the Google Play Store, accusing the organization of “hate speech” over its documentary Dear Infidels: A Warning to America.

PragerU published a screenshot of message from Google, in which the tech giant notified the organization of its suspension due to content on its app “asserting that a protected group is inhuman, inferior or worthy of being hated.”

“We don’t allow apps that promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization,” the tech giant said of its hate speech policy.

PragerU slammed Google for “using Soviet-style tactics and attempting to silence us.”



BREAKING: @Google removes PragerU app from Play Store for "Hate Speech." Help us fight back: https://t.co/LLsc0JruVL pic.twitter.com/R4o1haL2CL — PragerU (@prageru) June 7, 2024

“According to Google, sharing the stories of a former Palestinian refugee, an Arab Muslim born in Israel, and brave U.S. Navy SEALs who witnessed the horrors of Muslim extremism constitutes ‘hate speech,”‘ PragerU said in a statement on its website. “This is a blatant attempt to silence truth and censor speech. We urgently need your help to fight back against this suppression.”

PragerU also asked for donations to “help us counter these attacks, expand our reach on other platforms, and continue our mission to educate and inspire Americans with the truth.”

PragerU — founded by radio host Dennis Prager and which produces short informative videos on conservative topics — has previously had its content censored by YouTube and its parent Google, and has filed several lawsuits against Google accusing the company of censoring conservative viewpoints by “engaging in unlawful, misleading, and unfair businesses practices.” Some PragerU videos are still restricted to the present day.

In a statement to Breitbart News, PragerU’s Chief Marketing Officer Craig Strazzeri said they “refuse to be silenced.”

“Unfortunately, Google removing the PragerU app from the Play Store isn’t that surprising given their track record of restricting our videos for the past several years,” Strazzeri said.

“Google continues to demonstrate how powerful and dangerous they are by censoring ideas they don’t agree with. This is truly a David vs. Goliath battle. I think they expect us to just give up and not fight, but little do they know, we at PragerU refuse to be silenced,” he continued. “When it comes to fighting for the values and freedoms that have made this country great, we will never stop.”

Google did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment by time of publication.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.