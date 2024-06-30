WATCH: Chinese Rocket Crashes into Mountain After Accidental Launch

A rocket belonging to a Chinese civilian aerospace manufacturer crashed into a mountain after accidentally launching Sunday, the company announced.

Space Pioneer, also known as Beijing Tianbing Technology, was attempting a ground test with their Tianlong-3 rocket when a “structural failure” caused it to separate from the launch pad, a statement obtained by CNN said.

“Due to the structural failure of the connection between the rocket body and the test platform, the first-stage rocket was separated from the launch pad,” the company stated.

“After liftoff, the onboard computer was automatically shut down, and the rocket fell into the deep mountains 1.5 kilometers [0.9 miles] southwest of the test platform. The rocket body fell into the mountain and disintegrated.”

Videos shared on social media by onlookers shows the moment the rocket was launched before falling and causing a fiery explosion:

Wow. This is apparently what was supposed to be a STATIC FIRE TEST today of a Tianlong-3 first stage by China's Space Pioneer. That's catastrophic, not static. Firm was targeting an orbital launch in the coming months. https://t.co/BY9MgJeE7A pic.twitter.com/L6ronwLW1N — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) June 30, 2024

Another view here. Got to hope that there are no casualties. This is absolutely wild. And Space Pioneer has already reached orbit with Tianlong-2, so this is just staggering. https://t.co/QlQT13FNtI pic.twitter.com/F58tJhVoRJ — Andrew Jones (@AJ_FI) June 30, 2024

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

CNN described Space Pioneer as a “leading company” in the commercial rocket industry, as they work to develop reusable orbital rocket technology

The company successfully launched its Tianlong-2 rocket — China’s first liquid carrier rocket launched by a commercial operator — in April 2023, according to the Chinese government.

The rocket that disintegrated on Sunday was reportedly built in order to help build the country’s satellite internet network.