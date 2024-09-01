A former Clinton administration official wrote on Friday that Elon Musk is a person who is “out of control” and needs to be stopped.

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich’s opinion piece for the Guardian was titled “Elon Musk is out of control. Here is how to rein him in.”

In the article, Reich stated:

Elon Musk is rapidly transforming his enormous wealth — he’s the richest person in the world — into a huge source of unaccountable political power that’s now backing Trump and other authoritarians around the world. … He may be the richest man in the world. He may own one of the world’s most influential social media platforms. But that doesn’t mean we’re powerless to stop him.

In addition, he accused Musk of allowing X users to spread so-called “misinformation” on the platform. Reich then gave several suggestions on how to “rein in” Musk, which included a boycott of Tesla.

“Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X,” he added.

WATCH — Lonsdale: “Clearly Weaponization” of DOJ Against Trump, Musk, “Not How the Country Is Supposed to Work”:

One of Reich’s final points was to “make sure Musk’s favorite candidate for president is not elected.”

In June 2023, Reich wrote on social media that former President Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for the White House a second time.

“Not only should Trump be prosecuted, but Section 3 of the 14th Amendment clearly bars anyone from holding office who has ‘engaged in insurrection’ against the United States of America. He should be disqualified from running for president. It’s that simple,” he stated.

The former Clinton official’s article in the Guardian came after Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov was arrested recently in France, Breitbart News reported August 24:

Durov was arrested under a warrant related to “various violations of his encrypted messaging service,” according to a report by Le Monde. The 39-year-old, who became a French citizen in 2021, is expected to be brought to court on Sunday. French authorities are accusing Durov of a “lack of moderation” involving Telegram. The messaging app is reportedly under attack in Europe for the “viral circulation of false information.”

Following Durov’s arrest, Musk said it was “probably wise” that he “limit” his travels to places where free speech is “constitutionally protected,” per Breitbart News.