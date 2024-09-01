‘I Fully Endorse Trump:’ Streaming Star Vitaly Backs Former President, Rejects His ‘Never Trumper’ Past

Popular YouTuber and streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who in 2016 infamously streaked at the NBA Finals with “Trump sucks” written on his chest, announced, “I fully endorse Trump to be the next President of the United States” on Friday, and urged his followers to “Vote Trump.” Vitaly also commented that living in Los Angeles had “brainwashed” him into believing that former President Donald Trump was a “racist.”

“Back in 2016 I used to be a Never Trumper. Honestly I didn’t know why. I even streaked the NBA finals with ‘Trump sucks’ written across my chest. Living in LA had me brainwashed believing he was a racist,” Vitaly said in a Friday X post.

“Now, I fully endorse Trump to be the next President of the United States,” the popular streamer continued. “He is the only man capable for the job. Strong borders, low crime, and a surging economy is what we need.”

“Don’t be afraid to say speak your mind,” Vitaly added. “Vote Trump. 2024.”

Vitaly, also known as “Vitaly The Goat,” has 10.2 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.93 million subscribers on his video blog channel.

The popular internet personality appeared to first endorse President Trump on August 12, when he shared a photo with his 762,000 Instagram followers that featured him wearing a red MAGA hat while holding a “Trump 2024 – Take America Back” flag.

