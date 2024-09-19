Bogus Mario: Italian Police Smash Fake Retro Video Game Ring Valued at Almost $55 Million

Italian authorities have dealt a significant blow to crooks trafficking in fake retro video games, confiscating counterfeit vintage consoles and games with an estimated value of nearly $55.5 million (€50 million).

BBC News reports that in a major crackdown on the illegal trade of counterfeit video games and consoles, Italian police have seized a massive haul of fake retro gaming devices and titles. The operation, led by the economic crime unit of Turin’s financial police, uncovered around 12,000 consoles containing over 47 million pirated video games.

According to Alessandro Langella, head of the economic crime unit, the seized items had an estimated value of €47.5 million, which includes the value of the consoles and hundreds of licenses for the pirated programs. Among the counterfeit games were popular titles from the 1980s and 90s, such as Mario Bros., Street Fighter, and Star Wars.

The pirated consoles were imitations of iconic devices produced by Nintendo, Sega, and Atari. However, these counterfeit products did not meet strict safety standards set by the European Union. All the devices were reportedly imported from China and were intended to be sold in specialized shops or online.

Langella noted that the seized consoles were fitted with non-certified batteries and electrical circuits, which posed potential safety hazards for consumers. As a result, the confiscated game systems have been destroyed to prevent them from entering the market.

Nine Italian nationals have been arrested in connection with the trafficking ring and charged with trading in counterfeited goods. If found guilty, they face up to eight years in prison.

The popularity of retro gaming, or “retrogaming,” has surged in recent years, with old games and second-hand consoles commanding high prices. Genuine retro gaming devices can fetch significant sums, depending on their condition. In 2021, a sealed copy of the video game Super Mario 64 sold at auction for more than $1.5 million, setting a new record. Breitbart News previously reported on a sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda selling for $900,000 at auction.

