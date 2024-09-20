Microsoft Plans to Revive Infamous Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant to Feed Insatiable AI Power Requirements

Microsoft has partnered with Constellation Energy to revive the dormant Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania, aiming to feed its power-hungry AI data centers with energy from the site of America’s most infamous nuclear accident.

Bloomberg reports that in a move that demonstrates the constantly growing energy demands of AI, Microsoft has struck a deal with Constellation Energy, the largest US operator of nuclear reactors, to resurrect the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania. The tech giant has agreed to purchase all the output from the plant, which is set to go back into service in 2028, as it seeks to secure a reliable source of carbon-free electricity for its data centers.

The $1.6 billion investment by Constellation Energy aims to revive one of the two reactors at the Three Mile Island site, which has been dormant since 2019 due to its inability to compete economically. The other reactor at the plant was permanently closed nearly half a century ago following the worst nuclear accident in US history.

Microsoft’s decision to partner with Constellation Energy highlights the growing demand for clean energy sources as the tech industry grapples with the power-intensive nature of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Data centers, which form the backbone of these technologies, require vast amounts of electricity to operate, and companies are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint while meeting these energy needs.

The agreement between Microsoft and Constellation Energy is a significant step towards achieving this goal, as nuclear power provides a stable, carbon-free energy source that can operate around the clock. By securing the entire output of the revived Three Mile Island reactor, Microsoft aims to ensure a consistent supply of clean energy for its data centers, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and contributing to its overall sustainability efforts.

The revival of the Three Mile Island plant marks a significant milestone in the ongoing debate about the role of nuclear power in the American economy. While nuclear energy has faced criticism and concerns over safety and waste management, proponents argue that it is a necessary component of a diverse, clean energy mix.

Three Mile Island suffered a partial meltdown in 1979 that forever changed the course of nuclear energy in the United States.

History.com explains:

In the early morning hours of March 28, 1979, a mechanical or electric failure set off an unlikely series of events that led to a partial meltdown at the Unit 2 reactor. Water pumps that helped to cool the radioactive fuel in the reactor core malfunctioned. Plant staff didn’t realize the reactor was experiencing a loss of coolant and took a series of actions that made the problem worse. These further starved the reactor core of water flow and caused it to overheat. The nuclear fuel began to melt through its metal container—about half the reactor core melted. Trace amounts of radioactive gasses escaped into the surrounding community as a geyser of steam erupted from the top of the plant.

