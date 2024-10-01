Exclusive: Young Americans for Freedom’s Pro-Israel Banner Defaced on U. of Iowa Campus

Conservative students with Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) at the University of Iowa found their banner promoting a Pro-Israel event defaced less than three hours after it was put up on campus.

The YAF banner promoted an upcoming event featuring conservative writer and podcast host Ian Haworth, who is set to arrive at the University of Iowa campus on October 7 — the one year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel — for a Q&A session.

YAF National Chairwoman Jasmyn Jordan told Breitbart News that Haworth’s Q&A session will involve “advocating for the release of the hostages, debunking lies told about Israel, and combatting rising antisemitism across the world.”

“It is not surprising to me that our banner was vandalized, as we’ve experienced this type of hostility before with our Paula Scanlan event in March,” Jordan told Breitbart News. “The first Paula Scanlan banner was ripped off the fence, crumpled up, and stomped on by someone who was most likely employed by the university.”

“Additionally, our chalk messages are erased, and posters are torn down almost immediately throughout campus and downtown Iowa City,” Jordan explained. “In group chats and on social media, people have even called for members of our organization to be ‘beaten with hammers.’ It’s appalling how some at our University openly call for violence against fellow Jewish Hawkeyes.”

“This is a Big Ten University where tours are happening regularly,” Jordan added. “How can prospective students feel safe, included, and welcome, as the university claims, when their identities and fundamental beliefs are under attack, while leftist groups continue to get away with this behavior?”

“Hostages being taken is not a political issue, and it should not be silenced, which is exactly what these terrorist sympathizers aim to do by attacking our promotions,” the YAF National Chairwoman asserted.

Jordan continued:

I have spoken with UIowa Event Services, who permitted us to advertise with the banner, to make them aware of the situation. I also contacted the University of Iowa Police Department and submitted a formal statement. They told me they would review the camera footage and keep us updated. Furthermore, I reached out to UIowa Student Accountability. I plan to request a meeting with the University President to discuss this matter because blatant and deliberate hatred should not be tolerated whatsoever. After our previous incident with the Paula Scanlan banner, a camera was placed above this location, so we hope that the individual responsible will be identified and prosecuted.

“This act of vandalism will not change our plans for the event,” Jordan added. “We will continue to promote the truth on campus with even more fervor and determination, as this behavior only highlights how much our campus needs it.”

The YAF National Chairwoman went on to say, “If I could speak to the person who defaced our banner, I would encourage them to attend a YAF meeting, stop by our table, or come to our event and ask Ian a question.”

“I would love to understand why they did what they did,” Jordan said.

As Breitbart News reported, the October 7, 2023 massacre of Jews in Israel has galvanized students across the U.S. into putting on pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel demonstrations on their college campuses, leaving the public shocked over how extreme left-wing politics has become at institutions of higher learning.

In July, Jordan told Breitbart News that she has noticed non-conservative students have started disassociating with the political left due to how extreme they have gotten in recent years on college campuses.

