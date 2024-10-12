A software developer in New York City discovered his girlfriend was breaking up with him when his iPhone delivered an AI-generated summary of her texts.

Ars Technica reports that Nick Spreen, a software developer based in New York City, learned that his girlfriend was ending their relationship through an AI-powered text message summary on his iPhone. The early test version of Apple’s upcoming Apple Intelligence feature summed up the content of several breakup texts, coldly stating, “No longer in a relationship; wants belongings from the apartment.”

Spreen shared a screenshot of the AI-generated message to X (formerly Twitter), which quickly went viral. He confirmed the authenticity of the message, noting that it arrived on his birthday. The AI summary feature, set to fully launch with iOS 18.1 in the fall, is currently available as part of the iOS 18 public beta test.

Apple Intelligence works similarly to a simplified version of ChatGPT, analyzing incoming text messages and generating a concise summary of their contents. Spreen’s experience marks the first known instance of an AI-mediated relationship breakup, but it’s unlikely to be the last as AI message summarization becomes more prevalent across various tech platforms.

While some may find the idea of receiving bad news through an AI summary to be impersonal and insensitive, society’s tolerance for technological progress in communication has evolved over time. In the early days of SMS texting, breaking up via text message was considered rude and unusual. However, as texting became more commonplace, attitudes began to shift, with some even endorsing the practice as a legitimate way to end a relationship.

Spreen’s experience with the AI-generated breakup summary elicited mixed feelings. He acknowledged that the AI’s involvement added a level of distance that wasn’t entirely unwelcome, likening it to a professional personal assistant offering support during a difficult situation. However, he also described the experience as “unreal and dystopian.”

Read more at Ars Technica here.

