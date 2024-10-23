‘This Is War:’ Elon Musk Furious at Center for Countering Hate Plan to ‘Kill Musk’s Twitter’

The Center for Countering Digital Hate, a leftist pressure group associated with England’s Labour Party, is seeking to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” by harassing X advertisers in an apparent attempt to meddle in U.S. elections by causing the demise of one of the few social media platforms that allows people to speak freely without being easily banned. “This is war,” a furious Musk declared in response. Musk vows to “go after” the organization and its donors.

The British leftist pressure group Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — which is aligned with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, and is a messaging vehicle for Labour’s neoliberal think tank, Labour Together — is seeking to “Kill Musk’s Twitter,” according to internal documents obtained by journalists Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi.

The CCDH documents, posted in The DisInformation Chronicle, show that the foreign company is also seeking to strengthen its ties with the Biden-Harris administration and pro-censorship Democrats like Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who has introduced legislation to regulate online “misinformation.”

The internal documents show that the first item on the CCDH’s monthly agenda from earlier this year is to “Kill Musk’s Twitter” through an “advertising focus” meaning harassing advertisers to get them to stop paying for services on X in an attempt to drive the social media platform into the ground.

From there, the agenda seeks to “Progress towards change in the USA and support for STAR” — meaning the creation of an “independent digital regulator” that could “impose consequences for harmful content” — and to “set up meetings with Klobuchar’s team.”

“STAR’s core concepts are similar to Europe’s just-instituted Digital Services Act and Britain’s even more stringent Online Safety Act, which puts the national media regulator Ofcom in charge of determining fines for uncooperative platforms,” Thacker and Taibbi explain.

The CCDH’s internal documents also reveal its stated goal to “Trigger EU and UK regulatory action.” Notably, the foreign company previously employed the firm Lot Sixteen to lobby congressional offices on “misinformation” in Washington, D.C.

Thacker and Taibbi also pointed out that “CCDH is also laying the foundation for broader regulatory changes in the direction of platform censorship.”

One CCDH task assignment from earlier this year notes “60 meetings on the Hill,” while another reads, “Meeting with 16 congressional offices over the next two weeks to give updates on the Elon lawsuit,” referring to Musk’s since-dismissed lawsuit against the CCDH accusing the foreign company of manipulating data to make a case for the proliferation of hate speech on X.

“This is war,” Musk declared in a Tuesday X post, in reaction to the news of the foreign company’s stated goal to “kill” his social media platform.

Notably, the CCDH’s founder is British political operative Morgan McSweeney, who is now advising Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign.

Musk followed up his initial response by claiming the British organization’s actions amount to “foreign interference in elections.” The billionaire Trump supporter added that, “We are going after CCDH and their donors. AND their donors.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.