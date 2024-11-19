Big Tech Shopping Spree: AI Spending Surges Towards $250 Billion in 2025

As the AI revolution gains momentum, Big Tech companies are pouring billions into AI infrastructure, with spending expected to exceed a staggering $250 billion in 2025.

Forbes reports that the world’s tech giants, including Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon, are leading the charge in AI investments, believing this technology to be transformative. In 2023, these four companies alone spent approximately $109 billion on capital expenditures (capex) through the third quarter. Fast forward to 2024, and their combined capex has skyrocketed to $170 billion in the same period, representing a remarkable 56% percent year-over-year increase.

The accelerating pace of AI spending is a clear indication of the technology’s growing importance and the fierce competition among Big Tech players to secure their positions in this rapidly evolving landscape. Executives from these companies have expressed confidence in the lasting demand for AI and the need to continue investing heavily to capture growth opportunities.

Microsoft, for instance, spent close to $10 billion on GPU and CPU servers in the most recent quarter, primarily to meet cloud demand. The company’s CFO, Amy Hood, emphasized that demand continues to outpace available capacity and that Microsoft expects capex to increase sequentially, given the strong demand signals for cloud and AI.

Similarly, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy acknowledged that AWS has more demand than it can currently fulfill, primarily due to chip supply constraints. He also hinted at the long-term demand for AI, stating that customers are planning their chip requirements well in advance, giving AWS a clear idea of how much infrastructure they need to build.

Google, while more cautious in its AI demand projections, still anticipates an increase in capex in 2025. The company’s CFO, Anat Ashkenazi, highlighted the need for continued meaningful capital investment to realize growth opportunities and innovate in AI.

Meta, though primarily focused on advertising, also sees significant opportunities to leverage AI advances to accelerate its core business. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects the company to continue investing significantly in AI infrastructure.

As Big Tech ramps up its AI spending, the fruits of these investments are already becoming apparent. Microsoft’s AI business is on track to surpass $10 billion in annual revenue run rate in Q2, making it the fastest business in the company’s history to reach this milestone. Amazon’s AWS AI business is growing at a triple-digit year-over-year percentage, more than three times faster than AWS itself at a similar stage.

Google’s AI infrastructure and generative AI solutions for Cloud customers have already generated billions in revenue, while Meta’s AI-driven improvements to feed and video recommendations have led to increased user engagement on its platforms.

The AI revolution is not just transforming the tech industry but also has far-reaching implications for the global economy. According to IDC, AI’s cumulative potential impact through 2030 could reach an astonishing $20 trillion. As Big Tech continues to pour billions into AI infrastructure, it is clear that they are jockeying for power over this massive opportunity.

Read more at Forbes here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.