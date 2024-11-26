Rumble Signs Gaming Superstar ‘Dr. Disrespect’ Who Vows to ‘Make Gaming Great Again’

Video platform Rumble has announced a major expansion into the gaming arena by signing a contract with legendary streamer “Dr. Disrespect.” The entertainer has recently become vocal about his conservative values, including the promise to “Make Gaming Great Again” in honor of Donald Trump’s iconic MAGA slogan.

Dr. Disrespect, whose real name is Herschel “Guy” Beahm, has found a new streaming home on Rumble, the video streaming platform known for being a free speech friendly competitor to the censor-happy leftists at Google’s YouTube. Beahm was previously one of the largest gaming streamers on the YouTube platform after he was banned from streaming platform Twitch.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the reason for Beahm’s Twitch ban was due to allegedly inappropriate conversations he had with a minor. Beahm denied any wrongdoing, and a lawsuit he filed against the platform over the incident was settled in his favor. Following the allegations, he took a two-month break before returning to stream on YouTube. In response, YouTube suspended monetization on his channel and denied his appeal to re-monetize late last month. Google effectively expected one of their most popular streamers to work for free, which Beahm commented on in a social media post.

Rumble announced the partnership with Dr Disrespect in a press release, stating that the streamer will provide a mix of free and paid content for the platform and act as an advisor to help build the Rumble Gaming community. The press release does not disclose the exact financial details of the deal, but it does indicate that “equity with milestones” will make up the majority of Beahm’s compensation.

Beahm has recently been more vocal with his conservative views. He launched a line of merchandise with the slogan “Make Gaming Great Again” in homage to Trump’s classic MAGA apparel, and explained on a recent stream why he voted for President Trump in a recent broadcast. Among other reasons, he decried the “woke mind virus” saying of leftists “they fucked us.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.