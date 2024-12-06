Young America’s Foundation (YAF) alumnus and former president of George Washington University (GWU)’s YAF chapter, Sergio Gor, has been selected by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Presidential Personnel Office, the organization said.

“As a YAF student activist, Sergio was instrumental in building a strong foundation for conservative activism on the GWU campus,” the organization said in a Tuesday press release. “Under his guidance, the chapter fought key battles to protect free speech, intellectual diversity, and bring important conservative speakers to campus.”

The conservative student organization cited Gor’s involvement in helping YAF bring speakers — including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro — to GWU’s campus.

“Sergio’s remarkable achievements have clearly not gone unnoticed,” YAF continued. “This appointment is a proud moment for all of us at Young America’s Foundation, who have supported him along his journey.”

The organization added that Gor's appointment to Trump's Presidential Personnel Office "also highlights the incredible impact that YAF is making by shaping the next generation of conservative leaders."

“We are confident that his service to President-elect Donald Trump will significantly contribute to our nation’s future,” YAF said.

In July, Scott Walker, former Wisconsin Gov. (R) and YAF President, told Breitbart News that most students are aligned with conservative values but “the radicalization of college campuses” makes it difficult for them to speak up.

In a separate interview at the July conference, YAF National Chairwoman Jasmyn Jordan told Breitbart News that non-conservative students have begun disassociating with the political left due to how extreme they have gotten in recent years on college campuses.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.