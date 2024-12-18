Military Expert: Mystery Drones Are ‘Telegraphing’ America’s Weak Defenses

As reports of mysterious drone sightings continue to pour in from across the Northeast, a military expert has shared the reasons that he believes these drones are originating from within the United States. He added, “We are telegraphing right now that we do not know where these drones are. We’re telegraphing that we can fly these drones over U.S. bases and we can’t do anything about it.”

Fox News reports that as reports of mystery drones stack up from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Ohio, and other states, federal and law enforcement officials have continued to provide little information about the aerial activity, most of which has been observed at night. Some of the drones are reported to be as large as cars, but the federal government continues to deny that the drones present any problems.

William Dunn, president of Strategic Resilience Group and a Marine Corps veteran with 33 years of experience as an attack helicopter pilot, believes that the drones are likely coming from inside the United States. “The concern is definitely valid. One thing I do believe, I believe the government knows the source of these drones, and I believe the source of these drones is from inside the U.S., especially the larger drones,” Dunn told Fox News Digital. He added that it would be extremely difficult to fly an aircraft the size of a vehicle into the United States without being detected, making it more probable that the drones are originating domestically.

Dunn also pointed out that larger drones, such as those spotted in New Jersey, would need to be refueled somewhere within the United States due to their size. However, he noted that smaller drones could potentially be flown in from other countries for specific purposes, such as surveillance or detecting chemical, biological, or radiological weapons.

One of the major concerns surrounding these drone sightings, according to Dunn, is that they highlight weaknesses in U.S. defense capabilities. “We are telegraphing right now that we do not know where these drones are. We’re telegraphing that we can fly these drones over U.S. bases and we can’t do anything about it. Now, our adversaries hear that, and they see that now they can take a drone and fly over [a] base and do something terrible,” he said. Dunn also emphasized the significant threat posed by Iranian drones.

While officials have the option to shoot down suspicious drones, doing so puts civilians at risk due to falling debris. Dunn suggested an alternative method of neutralizing drones by “zapping” them with non-kinetic means, which would disrupt their electrical systems and bring them down safely.

Breitbart News recently reported that Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) plans to introduce a bill to empower state police to knock drones out of the sky:

“I do have a bill that I’m introducing that is at leg [legislative] council right now that would empower the state police in every state with the authority to have a real capability on detection, as well as mitigation, including takedown of a drone, because the DOD is not doing it,” Smith told Breitbart News. Smith spoke to Breitbart News as unidentified drones have been flying over the Garden State, bewildering residents who have wondered why so many of these mysterious crafts have flown over residential areas.

Despite the concerns and speculation surrounding the drone sightings, Biden administration officials have downplayed the situation during a recent press call. Representatives from the FBI, FAA, the National Security Council, DHS, and the DOD attended the call, with an FBI official stating that out of the 5,000 tips received since the first mysterious drone was spotted in November, fewer than 100 warranted further investigation. The official added that investigators have found no evidence of large-scale unmanned drone activity, despite the recent uptick in reported sightings.

