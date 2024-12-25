Watch: SpaceX Celebrates Christmas with Raptor Engines ‘Dancing’ to Heavy Metal ‘Carol of the Bells’

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has released a unique holiday greeting video featuring the Super Heavy Booster rocket and its 33 Raptor engines dancing to a heavy metal version of the classic Christmas carol, “Carol of the Bells.”

TechTimes reports that in a remarkable display of engineering prowess and holiday spirit, SpaceX has shared a mesmerizing video showcasing the Starship’s Super Heavy Booster rocket and its 33 Raptor engines performing a synchronized dance to the tune of a rock rendition of the timeless Christmas carol, “Carol of the Bells.” The 65-second clip, released as a festive greeting from the pioneering private space company, demonstrates the incredible control and precision of the Raptor engines, as they move in perfect harmony with the music.

The video primarily focuses on the underside of the Super Heavy Booster, highlighting the intricate array of Raptor engines. As the rock version of “Carol of the Bells” plays, the engines move individually, in groups, and finally, as a whole, showcasing SpaceX’s ability to control each engine with utmost precision. This demonstration not only serves as a captivating holiday message but also highlights the rocket’s capability to adjust its trajectory mid-flight by altering the direction and angle of the engines.

As a grand finale, the video concludes with a powerful burst of fiery flames from the Raptor engines, underlining the immense power and potential of the Super Heavy Booster. This awe-inspiring display serves as a testament to SpaceX’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

The past year has been a remarkable one for SpaceX, with the company achieving significant milestones and successes in its Starship program. Despite facing challenges in the initial test flights, which resulted in multiple explosions, SpaceX persevered and achieved a perfect test flight with Flight 5 in October 2024. This mission also marked the first successful catch of the Super Heavy Booster using the Mechazilla system.

Building upon this success, SpaceX quickly followed up with Flight 6 just a month later. Although Mechazilla was unable to catch the Super Heavy Booster due to a fault, the second-stage Ship accomplished a groundbreaking feat by executing the first-ever flight path change using its Raptor engine.

With two successful orbital test flights under its belt, SpaceX is now gearing up for more tests and actual missions in the near future. The company plans to conduct another Starship test flight in early January 2025, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to advancing space technology and exploration.

Read more at TechTimes here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.