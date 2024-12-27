Elon Musk Brings Back Shadowbanning, Conservatives Report Loss of Verification Following H-1B Fracas

An algorithm change on Elon Musk’s X platform following arguments about H-1B visas has sparked a debate about free speech at the same time as conservative users lament the loss of their blue verification badges and subscribers.

As Breitbart News reported, President-elect Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters and his Silicon Valley donors — including Musk — became engulfed in a public dispute on X over white-collar migration via H-1B visas.

Vivek Ramaswamy then super-charged the debate by arguing that American culture “venerate[s] mediocrity” through acts such as revering “the prom queen over the math Olympiad champ,” and therefore the U.S. must adopt a more aggressive approach “in a hyper-competitive global market for technical talent” or else “we’ll have our asses handed to us by China.”

Ramaswamy’s X post received strong opposition in the comment section, causing the incoming head of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to be “ratioed” — a social media term referring to when one’s post garners more negative or critical remarks than positive responses, such as “likes.”

Musk had also chimed in on the debate, writing, “The number of people who are super talented engineers AND super motivated in the USA is far too low.”

“Think of this like a pro sports team: if you want your TEAM to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be. That enables the whole TEAM to win,” Musk added.

Musk’s X post, however, was also ratioed. A reply from a user claiming to be the father of a fresh grad received more likes that Musk’s post, an embarassment for the owner of the platform.

Days later, several prominent X users reported that their verification badges and monetization had been revoked.

The issue ended up as a trend on X labeled, “X Algorithm Shift Sparks Free Speech Debate”:

Elon Musk has announced changes to the social media platform X, where the algorithm now aims to maximize ‘unregretted user-seconds’ by adjusting content visibility based on user interactions. Reports indicate that several right-wing accounts, including that of Laura Loomer, have faced restrictions like loss of verification badges and limited post lengths after criticizing Musk. This has led to accusations of censorship, contrasting with Musk’s earlier advocacy for free speech on the platform.

Laura Loomer, meanwhile, posted that X had removed her premium account and canceled her subscriptions because she “spoke about mass migration,” calling the move “retaliatory censorship.”

While many X users claimed that engaging in the debate about H-1B visas is what sparked the removal of their verification badges and monetization of their accounts, others suggested that may not be the case.

“Multiple accounts that never posted about H-1B are having blue checks removed. Looks like something else, not some retaliation or what others suggested,” conservative author and filmmaker Mike Cernovich remarked.

Another trend on X labeled “X’s Algorithm Update: User Engagement Drives Content Visibility” explained that “Elon Musk has announced updates to X’s algorithm, stating that content visibility will now heavily depend on user engagement metrics, particularly those from verified accounts.”

“The change comes after discussions around freedom of speech on the platform, with some right-wing users expressing discontent, claiming this move targets their visibility due to their criticism on immigration policies,” the trend description added.

Musk also took to X to address the algorithm change, writing, “At risk of starting the obvious, there are many attention-seeking trolls on all social media platforms trying to yank your chain. They win if you respond.”

“Just a reminder that the algorithm is trying to maximize unregretted user-seconds,” Musk wrote in a follow-up post. “If far more credible, verified subscriber accounts (not bots) mute/block your account compared to those who like your posts, your reach will decline significantly.”

“That said, any accounts found to be engaged in coordinated attacks to spam target accounts with mute/blocks will themselves be categorized — correctly — as spam,” the SpaceX CEO added. “Live by the spam, die by the spam.”

These posts lay out Musk’s justification for shadowbanning, in which a user’s posts are barely visible without any obvious sign to them that their reach has been dramatically curtailed.

