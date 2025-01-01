Watch: Video Shows Moment Tesla Cybertruck Explodes in Front of Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

New Video footage posted to social media shows the exact moment a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day. The explosion has reportedly left one person dead and multiple others injured.

The dramatic video footage appears to be caught on a surveillance camera overlooking the entrance to President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas property.

In the video, the electric vehicle can be seen parked outside of the front doors to Trump International Hotel when suddenly, the Cybertruck explodes in a fiery blaze.

While it remains unclear exactly how the Cybertruck ended up engulfed in flames, authorities are reportedly calling the incident an “active crime scene,” while social media users point out that electric vehicles are known for battery explosions.

The explosion left one person dead and seven injured, according to a report by Fox 5 Vegas.

Despite electric vehicles being known for sometimes meeting dramatic and fiery demises, the location of the explosion being Trump’s property, who is set to be sworn into office in 19 days, coupled with the EV manufacturer being owned by Elon Musk, one of Trump’s biggest supporters, has nonetheless caused the public to speculate whether more nefarious actors were at play. It is now reportedly being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

As Breitbart News reported, American citizens are likely feeling uneasy on the first morning of 2025, upon discovering that a terrorist plowed a pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 10 and injuring at least 30 during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The suspect — who was shot and killed by police after the attack — is 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, who was reportedly carrying an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) flag in the vehicle.

