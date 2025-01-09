Silicon Valley Sickos: Airbnb Tells Customer Los Angeles Wildfires Don’t Count as ‘Major Disruptive Event’

An Airbnb customer claims the company refused to rebook her Los Angeles stay amid raging wildfires that spread due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people. According to the Silicon Valley giant, the wildfires raging throughout Los Angeles are not a “major disruptive event.” The post prompted many to share their own Airbnb horror stories.

“Thank you Airbnb,” X user Ana Mostarac sarcastically wrote in a Wednesday post, sharing a message she received from Airbnb informing her that her cancelation “is not covered” under the company’s “Major Disruptive Events Policy.”

“To clarify, I called Airbnb to request help with rebooking accommodations farther from the danger zone. As always, their policies failed to account for context,” Mostarac wrote in a follow-up X post.

“The fires keep getting worse, and unfortunately, many others are probably stuck explaining bushfires to someone in another country right about now,” she added.

Airbnb was then blasted in the comment section by social media users.

“They did the same to me for a mandatory evac hurricane area + a fire in the Redwoods. I do NOT recommend @Airbnb anymore,” one X user commented, to which Mostarac replied, “It’s inhumane.”

“@Airbnb continues to be one of the most embarrassing companies on planet Earth. It’s sad that this is what I would expect from them at this point,” another remarked.

“Airbnb is about to go under,” a third surmised. “People are sick of this horrible service and having to pay a cleaning fee while they also have to do 90% of the cleanup. Back to hotels.”

Another X user commented that this is the “[Average] Airbnb experience.”

“This is ludicrous. Fix this @Airbnb,” another demanded.

“Switched to hotels a few years ago and never looked back,” another disclosed, before calling Airbnb “the absolute worst company of all time.”

An Airbnb spokesperson told Daily Beast that Mostarac made her reservation on Tuesday evening, after the wildfires had already started, adding that bookings made during a disruptive event normally do not qualify for cancelations, but that in this case, the company ended up offering her a refund.

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires broke out in various regions of Los Angeles on Tuesday and are spreading due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people. Thursday marks day three of the catastrophic California wildfires.

At the time of this writing on Thursday, there are five active wildfires ablaze at once in the Pacific Palisades, Sunset, Eaton, Hurst, and Lidia areas, according to CalFire.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.