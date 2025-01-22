Sour Grapes: Elon Musk Claim’s Trump’s AI Stargate Project Doesn’t ‘Have the Money’

Elon Musk threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s AI Stargate Project by claiming that billionaire investors involved in the project with OpenAI “don’t actually have the money.”

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk said of billionaire investors in a Tuesday X post, responding to OpenAI’s X post announcing its Stargate project.

In its post, OpenAI announced, “The Stargate Project” as “a new company which intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the United States.”

“We will begin deploying $100 billion immediately,” OpenAI said. “This infrastructure will secure American leadership in AI, create hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and generate massive economic benefit for the entire world.”

“This project will not only support the re-industrialization of the United States but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies,” the AI company continued.

OpenAI also noted that its “initial equity funders” include SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX, and that Arm, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, and OpenAI are “the key initial technology partners.”

“All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI — and in particular AGI — for the benefit of all of humanity,” OpenAI said. “We believe that this new step is critical on the path, and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity.”

On Tuesday, President Trump was joined in the White House by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Oracle CEO Larry Ellison in announcing the project.

“SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority,” Musk added in a follow-up post, after insisting the investors “don’t actually have the money.”

On Wednesday, CNBC News told Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, “Elon Musk took to Twitter and said, ‘They don’t have the money. The money doesn’t exist,’ as if this is not really going to happen.”

“What do you think of that?” CNBC News asked, to which Nadella replied, “Look, all I know is, I’m good for my $80 billion.”

Musk is embroiled in a lawsuit against OpenAI about the organization’s conversion into a for-profit company.

