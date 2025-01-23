Benjamin Netanyahu: Elon Musk Is Being ‘Falsely Smeared’ by Nazi Salute Hoax

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed up Elon Musk amid left-wing smears falsely claiming he did a “Nazi salute” at an event during President Donald Trump’s inauguration. “Elon Musk is being falsely smeared,” Netanyahu said, adding that the SpaceX CEO “is a great friend of Israel.”

“Elon Musk is being falsely smeared,” Netanyahu said in a Thursday X post. “Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

“He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this,” the Israel Prime Minister added.

Netanyahu was responding to an X post by Musk, which read, “The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi.”

In his post, Musk was referring to a hoax he has faced following his speech on Monday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, where he said, “I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you,” then placed his hand over his heart and made a gesture throwing his heart out to the crowd.

Musk then said, “Thank you. My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured, thanks to you.”

As Breitbart News reported, corporate media reacted to Musk’s speech by falsely accusing him of doing a “Nazi salute.” Even the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has conceded that the moment was “awkward” but not malevolent.

