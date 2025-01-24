President Trump Signs Executive Order to Promote AI Innovation Free from Leftist Bias

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at developing AI systems that are free from ideological bias and engineered social agendas. Scientific studies have demonstrated that essentially all popular AI chatbots show a leftist bias.

AP News reports that on Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to maintain the United States’ global leadership in AI technology by promoting the development of AI systems that are “free from ideological bias or engineered social agendas.” The order revokes past government policies that the administration believes have acted as barriers to American AI innovation.

While the new order does not specify which existing policies are hindering AI development, it aims to review and potentially suspend any actions taken as a result of former President Joe Biden’s comprehensive AI executive order of 2023, which Trump rescinded on Monday. The Trump administration stated that Biden’s executive order “established unnecessarily burdensome requirements for companies developing and deploying AI that would stifle private sector innovation and threaten American technological leadership.”

Under Trump’s directive, AI should “promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security.” The order calls for the development of an AI action plan within 180 days, led by a small group of White House technology and science officials, including David Sacks, a venture capitalist and former PayPal executive who has been appointed as the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto.

The new actions may reverse some of the Biden administration’s efforts to curb government use of AI tools that have been found to unfairly discriminate based on race, gender, or disability. These efforts were championed by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Trump order’s focus on “human flourishing” aligns with the language of his campaign’s long-held promise to cancel Biden’s AI policy and is consistent with ideas advocated by Trump adviser Elon Musk, who has warned against the dangers of what he calls “woke AI” that reflects liberal biases.

Breitbart News previously reported on an academic study showing leftist bias in the 24 most popular AI systems:

The study, published in academic journal PLOS ONE, involved testing 24 different LLMs, including popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, using 11 standard political questionnaires such as The Political Compass test. The results showed that the average political stance across all the models was not neutral but rather left-leaning. This will not surprise those who have closely followed AI. For example, Google Gemini ran amok when it was launched, rewriting history into a woke mess of leftist fantasy. While the average bias was not strong, it was still significant. Further experiments on custom bots, where users can fine-tune the LLMs’ training data, demonstrated that these AIs could be influenced to express political leanings using left-of-center or right-of-center texts.

