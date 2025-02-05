‘Dead or Alive:’ Boston U. Employee Threatens Elon Musk’s DOGE Staffers

Boston University assistant media technician Jared May took to the leftist echo chamber social media platform Bluesky to post a “Wanted Dead or Alive” image featuring the names and photos of Elon Musk’s DOGE employees. The University’s weak response was that “the views expressed do not reflect the values of Questrom School of Business.”

In his Bluesky post, May listed off the names of six individuals he said are “The men carrying out Musk’s coup,” and shared an image featuring their photos alongside the words, “Wanted for Treason — Dead or Alive.”

May, whose social media post went viral on X, appears to have since deleted his LinkedIn account, which noted that he is an assistant media technician in Boston University’s Questrom School of Business Susilo Business Center.

Elon Musk also reacted to May’s remarks on Bluesky in a Tuesday X post, writing, “He has committed a crime.”

Breitbart News reached out to Boston University to request comment from the school on May’s social media activity, and to inquire if the university plans to assist law enforcement with investigations into their employee’s threats.

“We are aware of a post made by an employee on his personal social media account. We do not comment on personnel matters,” a Boston University spokesperson told Breitbart News.

The spokesperson added that the employee’s views do not reflect the values of the school.

“We want to state clearly and strongly that the views expressed do not reflect the values of Questrom School of Business,” the university spokesperson said.

Breitbart News previously reported that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia pledged to protect DOGE workers from harassment:

Martin wrote to Musk as the media and left-leaning politicians have sought to harass and intimidate the DOGE workforce and stop their work to slash government waste, fraud, and abuse. “I recognize that some of the staff at DOGE has been targeted publicly. At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers,” Martin wrote. “Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in anyway that impact their work may break numerous laws.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on threats against DOGE.

