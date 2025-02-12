Google Removes Black History Month and Pride Month from Calendar App

Google has removed references to Black History Month and LGBT Pride Month from its Calendar platform, stating that it has “returned to showing only public holidays and national observances from timeanddate.com globally, while allowing users to manually add other important moments.”

The Independent reports that Google has infuriated leftists by its decision to remove cultural observances from its Google Calendar platform. Previously, the calendar marked the start of Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March, Pride Month in June, and Indigenous Peoples Month in November, among other events. However, these observances no longer appear for the year 2025.

A Google spokesperson explained, “Some years ago, the Calendar team started manually adding a broader set of cultural moments in a wide number of countries around the world. We got feedback that some other events and countries were missing – and maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable.”

The spokesperson further clarified that, as of mid-last year, Google “returned to showing only public holidays and national observances from timeanddate.com globally, while allowing users to manually add other important moments.”

The decision has been met with predictable outrage from leftists, who prefer the tech giant to impose its own ultra-progressive politics on Americans regardless of their own politics. One user commented on the support page, “Grow a pair google. The ‘great’ orange leader doesn’t get to own facts or history,” referencing former President Donald Trump.

Google, a federal contractor, has become the latest tech company to change its practices in response to the Trump administration’s DEI crackdown. The company recently began scrapping its diversity hiring goals to employ more people from underrepresented groups, following in the footsteps of other Silicon Valley giants like Meta and Amazon.

Google recently renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” on its Maps platform on Monday, in line with an executive order signed by Trump on his first day titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.” The rebrand appears to Google Maps users within the United States, while both names are visible to users outside the country. In Mexico, the body of water remains labeled as the Gulf of Mexico.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.