‘Uber for Armed Guards’ App Rushes to Market Following Assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A new app called Protector, which allows users to book armed security guards on-demand, has gone viral after rushing to market in the wake of the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Gizmodo reports that in response to the tragic murder of healthcare executive Brian Thompson on the streets of Manhattan, a controversial new mobile application has burst onto the scene, promising users enhanced personal security at the touch of a button. Dubbed “Protector,” the app enables individuals to hire armed guards in much the same way one would hail an Uber ride, sparking both intrigue and concern among the public.

Currently available only in New York City and Los Angeles, Protector boasts a roster of “active duty or retired law enforcement and military” personnel, ready to escort clients with a full motorcade of Escalade vehicles. Users can even select the number of SUVs and the uniforms their hired security will wear, tailoring the experience to their perceived level of risk or desire for a show of force.

The app’s sudden popularity has propelled it to the #7 spot in the Travel category on Apple’s App Store, though it remains unavailable on Android devices at this time. Protector’s marketing campaign features a series of imposing, musclebound men in black suits, each touting their credentials as experienced “operators” with backgrounds in SWAT teams and war zone deployments.

The impetus behind Protector’s creation was revealed in a video posted to social media in January. The two-minute clip opens with an image of the slain UnitedHealthcare CEO, before a Protector representative proceeds to outline hypothetical scenarios in which the presence of their armed guards could have prevented the assassination. These reenactments range from simply turning away the would-be assailant to graphic depictions of the Protector shooting and incapacitating the attacker.

Protector is the latest venture of founder Nick Sarath, a former Meta product designer who previously launched the now-defunct Instagram rival Poparazzi. In October 2024, Sarath established Protector Security Solutions, developing both the Protector app and a separate service called Patrol. The latter allows suburban neighborhoods to pool resources and hire private security, with higher tiers unlocking additional guards, vehicles, and even drones.

Just two days after Thompson’s tragic death, Sarath issued a press release announcing his intention to expedite Protector’s launch. “We rely on law enforcement to keep us safe, but they cannot be everywhere at once,” he stated, expressing his condolences to the late CEO’s family and friends. “Protector is designed to support the goals of law enforcement and will provide an accessible way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

As the app continues to gain traction, it has ignited a heated debate about the role of private security in an increasingly unstable society. Critics argue that Protector caters to the wealthy elite, further exacerbating inequality and eroding trust in public institutions. Proponents, on the other hand, view the service as a necessary measure in an era of heightened threats and overburdened law enforcement.

