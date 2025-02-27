The Paternity Suit Between Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk Is Turning Nasty

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk appears to be preparing for a contentious custody fight with MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claims to have given birth to his 13th child last year. In a fresh court filing, St. Clair states that Musk “”no longer wishes to resolve issues of custody and support amicably.”

The Daily Mail reports that according to recent court filings, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair alleges that Elon Musk “no longer wishes to resolve issues of custody and support amicably” regarding their five-month-old son. The conservative social media personality says she conceived the child with Musk after the two had sex twice during a January 2025 encounter in St. Barts.

In the documents submitted to a New York court, St. Clair’s legal team claims that Musk’s lawyers have been “non-responsive” to attempts to serve the billionaire with paternity and custody paperwork. They are requesting permission from a judge to send the legal documents to Musk via email instead.

St. Clair argues that having process servers deliver the papers to Musk in person would be “impractical” given his high profile, constant travel, and round-the-clock security detail. The filing notes that Musk spends significant time around the White House in his role in President Trump’s DOGE, an area with extremely tight security that would prevent access.

The social media star also accuses Musk of having a history of dodging legal paperwork from the mothers of his other children in order to cause them “unnecessary distress.” She cites the example of singer Grimes, the mother of three of Musk’s kids, who reportedly had to track the CEO’s private jet movements to finally serve him with custody documents in the past.

Musk has not yet publicly responded to St. Clair’s latest court filing. The influencer first revealed the birth of their son on Valentine’s Day this year, saying she wanted to protect the baby’s privacy but felt forced to go public as tabloids were preparing to report the news anyway. She is now seeking sole custody, alleging Musk has only seen the infant three times and was not present for the birth.

If St. Clair’s claims are true, her son would be Musk’s 13th child, making her one of four women to have children with the billionaire. Musk has six children from his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson, three children with pop star Grimes, and three more with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.

