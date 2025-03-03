Watch: First Lady Melania Trump Holds Roundtable on Deepfakes, Revenge Porn

Melania Trump leads a roundtable discussion on the use of deepfake technology in the production of revenge porn on Monday, March 3.

The First Lady is pushing for passage of the “Tools to Address Known Exploitation by Immobilizing Technological Deepfakes on Websites and Networks Act” or “TAKE IT DOWN Act.”

The bill would criminalize creating AI-generated images or videos of people engaging in sexual acts. Sen. Ted Cruz, who introduced the bill, said in a press release: