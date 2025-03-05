Tesla Sales Plummet Globally as EV Competition and Elon Musk’s Political Activities Cause Market Turmoil

Tesla has experienced a dramatic sales declines across major markets worldwide, with experts linking the downturn to both increased competition and CEO Elon Musk’s political activities.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla is facing a troubling global sales slump as recent data reveals steep declines across multiple key markets. In China, the company’s wholesale deliveries fell to their lowest level in more than 2.5 years, with February shipments plunging 49 percent year-over-year to just 30,688 vehicles, according to China’s Passenger Car Association.

The downturn extends well beyond China. In Germany, Tesla registrations collapsed 76 percent to 1,429 cars in February, while Australia reported an equally concerning 71.9 percent drop with just 1,592 units sold compared to 5,665 in the same month last year. European markets show a similar pattern, with sales for February falling 50 percent in Norway, 42 percent in Sweden, and 48 percent in Denmark—all countries considered EV adoption leaders.

The downward trend appears particularly troubling as it contrasts sharply with broader industry growth—German electric vehicle registrations jumped 31 percent in February despite Tesla’s collapse.

Industry analysts point to two primary factors behind Tesla’s struggles. First, the company faces increasingly fierce competition, particularly in China where domestic manufacturers like BYD offer more tech-laden and affordable vehicles. BYD sold more than 318,000 pure electric and hybrid passenger vehicles in February, representing a 161 percent year-on-year increase. BYD has also recently made its advanced driver assistance technology standard in most of its lineup, including more affordable models.

The second and perhaps more controversial factor appears to be CEO Elon Musk’s increasingly polarizing political activities. Musk’s political activities have reportedly sparked protests, with CNN reporting more than 50 demonstrations at Tesla dealerships in a single weekend. In Canada, over 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for Musk’s citizenship to be rescinded. Breitbart News previously reported that police have arrested a man for allegedly planting explosives at a Tesla dealership.

Although some Tesla supporters attribute the sales decline to inventory constraints and the upcoming refreshed Model Y, the company’s financial indicators suggest deeper concerns. Tesla’s share price has fallen 4.4 percent in a single day and is down 32 percent year-to-date, erasing most gains made after the US election when investors bet Musk’s relationship with President Donald Trump would benefit his companies.

