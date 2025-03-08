FCC Chair Brandon Carr Proposes Exploration of Alternatives to GPS, 911 Enhancements

In a recent blog post, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr outlined plans to vote on several proposals aimed at improving the reliability and accuracy of critical technologies, including GPS and 911 emergency services.

The FCC is set to vote on several proposals to enhance the reliability and accuracy of critical technologies, including GPS and 911 emergency services, according to a recent blog post by FCC chair Brendan Carr. The proposals come as part of an effort to address potential vulnerabilities and ensure the continued effectiveness of these essential systems.

One of the key proposals is an inquiry into alternative Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) systems that could serve as complements or alternatives to GPS. While acknowledging the indispensable role GPS has played, Carr cautioned that the technology “isn’t infallible” and that disruptions to GPS could have serious implications for the nation’s economic and national security. By exploring redundant technologies, the FCC aims to mitigate the risks associated with an overreliance on GPS.

In addition to the GPS inquiry, the FCC will also vote on two proposals related to 911 technology. The first proposal seeks to update existing rules to ensure the resiliency, reliability, interoperability, and accessibility of “Next Generation 911” (NG911) systems. NG911 is an internet-connected emergency technology that is expected to eventually replace legacy 911 systems, and the proposed updates aim to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

The second 911-related proposal focuses on strengthening location accuracy rules. This proposal could potentially improve the information that first responders receive about a person’s location during an emergency, including the ability to more accurately pinpoint callers on specific floors within buildings. Enhanced location accuracy could prove critical in ensuring timely and effective emergency response.

The proposals are tentatively scheduled for discussion and voting at the FCC’s open meeting on March 27. If approved, these initiatives could mark significant steps forward in bolstering the resilience and effectiveness of crucial technological infrastructure.

