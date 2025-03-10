Elon Musk’s Dad: ‘Any Woman with a Slight Brain’ Would Jump at Chance to Have a Child with the Tech Mogul

Errol Musk, father of billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, has weighed in on recent claims that his son secretly fathered his 13th child with social media influencer Ashley St. Clair. According to the elder Musk, “Any woman with a slight brain would be mad to turn down the opportunity if she were to be offered a child with Elon.”

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Errol Musk, the 79-year-old father of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, addressed the paternity lawsuit filed by Ashley St. Clair, who claims that Elon is the father of her child born in September 2024. While refusing to confirm or deny the allegations, Errol Musk stated that he would find it “very strange” if a woman publicly claimed to have had a child with Elon and it turned out to be untrue.

Errol Musk went on to say, “Any woman with a slight brain would be mad to turn down the opportunity if she were to be offered a child with Elon.” This statement comes amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Elon Musk’s growing family, which reportedly includes 14 children with four different women.

Ashley St. Clair filed a paternity lawsuit against Elon Musk last month, demanding sole legal custody of the child she claims to have had with him. According to her post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon has only seen the child three times since the birth in September 2024.

Errol Musk, a father of seven himself, including two children with his stepdaughter Jana, has previously criticized Elon’s parenting skills. In an episode of the Wide Awake podcast last month, he claimed that Elon was a bad father before the tragic death of his first son, Nevada, who passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks old in 2002.

However, Errol now believes that Elon is trying to be a good father, stating, “No one sets out to be a bad father. It’s very difficult.”

When asked about the mothers of Elon’s other children, Errol called Grimes, with whom Elon shares three children, an “attractive girl” who is a “little nuts.” He also claimed that Grimes is responsible for the “very weird names” of their children: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

Errol reserved his highest praise for Shivon Zilis, an executive at Elon’s brain-computer interface company, Neuralink, and the mother of four of Elon’s children. Confirming the birth of their likely 4th child together, Shivon recently wrote on X, “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”

Errol called Shivon “an incredible woman” and stated, “I like her more than any of the other women I’ve ever met with him. She’s absolutely lovely. And she’s a real good mother and everything. She is certainly the best woman I’ve ever seen him with.”

During the interview with the Daily Mail, Errol mentioned that a Chinese businessman was staying with him to negotiate the transportation of his seven-year-old son, Rush, to China for a gaming tournament. “They say he will be the biggest thing in China. They say he’s a prolific gamer and a champion,” Errol stated, seemingly unconcerned about shipping Elon’s young brother off to China.

Read more at the Daily Mail here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.