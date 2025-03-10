Seattle Officials Investigate Fire that Destroyed Multiple Tesla Cybertrucks

Multiple Tesla Cybertrucks were reportedly damaged or destroyed in a fire at a parking lot in Seattle on Sunday night, sparking questions as to whether it was an arson attack aimed at Elon Musk.

A fire burned four Tesla Cybertrucks in the city’s SoDo neighborhood in a storage lot used by a nearby Tesla dealership, leaving many wondering how the event transpired while the Seattle Fire Department conducts an investigation, according to a report by KOMO News.

“We are asking Seattle Fire and the Seattle Police Department, do they think this is arson?” the outlet’s Hannah Knowles said.

“Do they think this could be tied to some of the protests we’ve seen happening across the country? — protesting Elon Musk and his involvement with the Trump administration,” Knowles added.

The Seattle Fire Department has not yet revealed whether it believes foul play was a factor in the cause of the destructive fire.

Journalist Jonathan Choe took to X to share video footage of fire crews battling the flames “shooting out of several Tesla Cybertrucks in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.”

“At this point, the cause remains under investigation. But with all the anti-Elon hate, there is concern this could be arson,” Choe added.

Musk reacted to the incident in a Monday morning X post, writing, “This is crazy.”

“This is traffic cam showing the fire starting in this Tesla vehicle lot at the corner of 4th Ave S & S. Spokane St in SODO,” Choe said in a follow-up X post, sharing images captured by the traffic cameras.

“This is just minutes away from the actual Tesla dealership at 2200 6th Ave S in SODO,” Choe added.

The four charred Tesla Cybertrucks were reportedly parked in a fenced-off lot with at least 50 other electric vehicles.

“The flames reduced one Cybertruck to little more than a charred hunk of metal. Half of another was badly burned with melted windows. Two others have much less damage,” KOMO reported.

If the fire was a result of arson, it wouldn’t be the first time someone has targeted Musk’s electric cars.

As Breitbart News reported, a Tesla Cybertruck was seen fully engulfed in flames in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on New Year’s Day, with authorities calling the incident an “active crime scene.”

