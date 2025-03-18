Astronaut Butch Wilmore Praises Jesus Christ When Asked About Life Lessons from Being Stranded in Space

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, one of two that was stranded in space for nine months before being rescued by Donald Trump and Elon Musk, praised Jesus Christ when asked what he learned while stuck in orbit for an extended period of time. “It’s bound in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said not long before departing the International Space Station to return to Earth.

After being asked what his “life lesson or takeaway from these nine months in space” was, astronaut Barry Eugene “Butch” Wilmore replied, “Well, I can tell you honestly, my feeling on all of this goes back to my faith. It’s bound in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“He is working out his plan and his purposes for his glory throughout all of humanity, and how that plays into our lives is significant and important, and however that plays out, I am content because I understand that,” Wilmore continued.

“I understand that He’s at work in all things, some things are for the good — go to Hebrews chapter 11 — and some things look to us to be not so good. But it’s all working out for His good, for all those that will believe,” the astronaut added. “And that’s the answer.”

As Breitbart News reported, Wilmore and fellow astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams, who launched into space on the first piloted test flight of Boeing’s Starliner on June 5, 2024, ended up stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) orbital laboratory for 286 days, when they were only supposed to be on a ten-day trip.

After the Starliner had faced problems, Elon Musk’s SpaceX reportedly worked on a plan with NASA to fly Wilmore and Williams back to Earth.

As of Tuesday, the two astronauts have finally begun their long-awaited journey back to Earth on a SpaceX capsule, thanks to the combined drive and ambition of President Donald Trump and Musk to “go get them.”

