Trump Hater with ‘She/They’ Pronouns Arrested for Vandalizing Tesla Dealership in Chicago Suburbs

A 26-year-old Trump hater with “She/They” pronouns has been charged with felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor criminal trespass after allegedly vandalizing a newly built Tesla sales, service, and delivery center with graffiti targeting Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and supporting “trans rights.”

The Daily Herald reports that Erin L. White, a resident of the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove, was arrested on charges of vandalizing the newly-built Tesla dealership located in the same town. The incident occurred on Friday, and White is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

According to reports, the graffiti on the building’s showroom glass contained several profanity-laden messages targeting President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who currently serves as a senior adviser to the president and heads the Department of Government Efficiency. One of the messages also expressed support for transgender rights. According to conservative influencer Libs of TikTok, White uses “She/They” pronouns.

The vandalism prompted workers to spend the weekend scrubbing the graffiti from the windows of the 50,000-square-foot Tesla sales and service center, which is on the verge of opening. The charges against White include felony criminal damage to property, which carries a more severe penalty than the misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.

This is the latest in a recent string of attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships. Just last week, gunshots shattered the windows of a Tesla dealership in Oregon, following a vehicle being set on fire at the same location on January 20, prompting an ongoing FBI investigation.

The attacks come amidst backlash against Tesla co-founder Elon Musk for his role as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, which has significantly reduced federal jobs and funding. Earlier this week, anti-Musk protesters in Washington, DC, demanded that he “go back to Africa.”

In response to the violence against Tesla stores, President Trump stated last week that such acts would be classified as domestic terrorism and that perpetrators would “go through hell.”

Read more at the Daily Herald here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.