They Still Hate You: Amazon Employees Call Trump Supporters ‘Nazis’ and ‘Klansmen’ in Internal Messages

A leak from Amazon’s internal Slack messaging program reveals employees speaking about Trump supporters with contempt and comparing conservatives to “Nazis” and “Klansmen.” Even as tech giants attempt to extend an olive branch to Donald Trump and his administration, it is clear that the rabidly leftist employees that work for companies like Amazon have doubled down on their hatred of conservatives.

The leaked slack messages were handed over to exclusively to the X account Woke War Room. They reveal Amazon employees expressing their disdain for the MAGA movement, which raises concerns that the e-commerce giant will continue to censor political opinions its woke employees don’t approve of.

In one message, Amazon employee Patrick Michaelsen tells colleagues in a February 21 Slack message, “Some questionable salutes from the Trump camp yesterday.”

“It’s frustrating watching the news call it anything but a Nazi salute,” Michaelsen’s co-worker, Ellie Hussey, replies, adding, “There’s no ambiguity, and the amount of cheering as soon as he did it makes me feel sick.”

Amazon employee Vishal Bardoloi then chimes in, writing, “I don’t know why people spend so much time debating what these thing[s] meant. We know exactly what it meant when Elon did it, too,” to which his colleague, Kristen Brewer, responds, “Agreed, think this term they feel empowered to let all the ugly out.” The post refers to the hoax claiming Elon Musk performed a Nazi salute.

“For the last *80 years* it has been wholly unambiguous what is and is not a Nazi salute and yet now we suddenly can’t quite tell,” Amazon employee Graham Boylan writes in a Slack message, on which a colleague replied by adding a “100” emoji, implying agreement.

In a Slack message three days later, Amazon employee Kiel Fisher shares an X post reading, “Prediction: the Nazi salute will become common within 2 years. RWers will half-ass it for plausible deniability, memeify the backlash, then start fully doing it ‘as a joke’ ‘to troll the libs’ ‘for being hysterical enough to think we were doing it in the first place.'”

Michaelsen then replies, writing, “It’s infuriating how often I see people online characterize this as just ‘trolling the libs,'” to which his colleague, Matt Williams, responds, “It’s mob / cult mentality.”

“They are framing it as doing something that angers the other side, and next thing you know they are excusing genocide because it’s just meant to anger the other side,” Williams continues in his Slack message.

“If you want to control people, you have to start small and then keep moving the goal posts. And they will eat it all up,” Williams adds, before sharing a quote from 18th century French political theorist Jean-Paul Marat, which states:

“Don’t be deceived when our revolution has been finally stamped out and they pat you paternally on the shoulder and say that there’s no inequality worth speaking of and no more reason for fighting. Because if you believe them they will be completely in charge, in their marble homes and granite banks, from which they rob the people of the world under the pretense of bringing them culture. Watch out, for as soon as it pleases them they’ll send you out to protect their gold in wars, whose weapons, rapidly developed by servile scientists, will become more and more deadly until they can, with a flick of the finger, tear a million of you to pieces.”

“Too spicy for a work channel?” Amazon employee Nick Kartsioukas asks, sharing a meme that read, “Someone on IG said ‘woke’ is an acronym for Whatever Offends Klansmen Easily and I can’t think of a more perfect description of how that word has been weaponized.”

The meme goes on to receive a slew of positive responses, including 17 laughing-crying emojis, and five raised hands emojis to signify praise.

Amazon spokesperson Montana MacLachlan responded to an inquiry from Breitbart News, saying, “These comments by a few individuals do not represent the perspective of the company, and we don’t tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind in our workplace.”

“We investigate all reported incidents and take appropriate action when employees are found to have violated our policies, up to and including termination,” MacLachlan added.

