Texas Man Says He Vandalized Tesla Due to Road Rage, Not Hatred of Elon Musk

A man who admitted to vandalizing a woman’s Tesla in a Houston Whole Foods parking lot claims the incident was fueled by road rage, not hatred Elon Musk.

Click2Houston reports that 34-year-old Nicholas Carrion has come forward as the individual responsible for vandalizing a Tesla in the parking lot of a Houston Whole Foods on February 13, 2025. The incident, which was captured on video, initially sparked fears of politically motivated violence amidst a nationwide string of domestic terrorism attacks targeting Tesla vehicles and facilities. However, Carrion insists his actions were the result of a road rage confrontation with the Tesla’s driver. In an odd move,Carrion went to the media to plead his case.

According to Carrion, the incident began when the woman driving the Tesla cut him off as they were both heading to the same Whole Foods location. Enraged by her driving, he followed her into the parking lot. “I felt anger because the woman cut me off,” Carrion explained to KPRC 2 News. “We were both going into the Whole Foods, so I did not follow her directly. I got out and went to the store. But after I did my shopping, I came back outside and just couldn’t let it go.”

Surveillance footage from the Whole Foods parking lot shows Carrion using a key to scratch the side of the parked Tesla before getting into his own vehicle and driving away. The video of the incident aired on KPRC 2 News last Saturday, with authorities urging the public to contact the Houston Police Department (HPD) Property Crimes Unit with any information about the then-unidentified man.

Carrion is now facing charges of felony criminal mischief for the damage he inflicted on the Tesla, which is estimated to exceed $2,500. Despite the ongoing FBI investigation into the recent spate of Tesla vandalism incidents across the country, many of which are believed to be linked to political grievances aimed at Elon Musk, the Houston Police Department has confirmed that Carrion will not face any terrorism-related charges in connection with this particular incident.

In a message directed to the Tesla’s owner, Carrion expressed remorse for his actions and the fear they caused her. “I did not mean to cause you that much fear,” he stated. “This was in no way politically motivated. I just hope you are able to live a normal life and not be in fear to just do normal activities and drive around in the Tesla.”

The woman whose Tesla was vandalized, however, said she was unaware of any prior road rage incident involving Carrion. She expressed disbelief at the situation, noting that if she had known about the confrontation, she would not have left her vehicle unattended in the parking lot.

Read more at Click2Houston here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.