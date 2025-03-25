FBI Launches Task Force to Investigate Tesla Terrorism

The FBI has announced the formation of a task force to investigate a growing number of domestic terrorism attacks targeting Elon Musk’s Tesla. The attacks appear to be aimed at Musk for serving as the head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

CNBC reports that the FBI is taking action in response to the escalating violence and vandalism directed at Elon Musk’s Tesla. In a statement released on Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the creation of a dedicated task force to investigate the attacks, labeling them as “domestic terrorism.” The task force will work in collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to bring those responsible to justice.

The announcement comes on the heels of a disturbing incident at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, where multiple incendiary devices were discovered by a bomb squad. This latest attack is just one in a series of over 80 reported cases of vandalism and arson targeting Tesla vehicles and properties across the United States and Canada. The attacks are believed to be linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration initiative focused on reducing federal government spending and staffing.

In addition to the violent incidents, Tesla has also been the target of peaceful protests at its showrooms. A group called “Tesla Takedown” has called for nationwide demonstrations outside the nearly 300 Tesla showrooms in the United States on Saturday. The group accuses Musk of “destroying our democracy” and using his fortune built at Tesla to do so. However, a spokesperson for Tesla Takedown has stated that the movement is nonviolent and does not support violence against the company.

The escalating situation has drawn the attention of top government officials, with President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick publicly defending Tesla and condemning the attacks. Bondi highlighted recent arrests made in connection with the vandalism, while Trump suggested that those convicted of such crimes could serve their sentences in prisons in El Salvador. The president also showcased his support for the company by hosting an event at the White House featuring Tesla vehicles and announcing his intention to purchase a Tesla for himself and a Cybertruck for his granddaughter.

