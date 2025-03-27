Judge Excludes Apple from Google Antitrust Trial with $20 Billion Search Deal at Risk

Apple’s attempt to intervene in Google’s antitrust trial has been denied by the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, potentially jeopardizing the company’s $20 billion search placement deal with Google. The decision was driven in part by Apple dragging its feet in replying to the court, which the judge said “seems difficult to justify.”

Ars Technica reports that in a significant setback for Apple, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the tech giant cannot participate in Google’s upcoming antitrust hearing. This decision could have far-reaching consequences for Apple, as it puts the company’s lucrative $20 billion search placement deal with Google at risk.

The antitrust penalties pending against Google would make the current deal, which secures Google’s position as the default search provider in the Safari desktop and mobile browser, impermissible. Throughout the case, the government emphasized the importance of default settings, arguing that most users never change them, effectively delivering Google a captive audience on Apple devices. Google has paid massively for this privilege over the years.

The appeals court took issue with Apple’s delay in choosing sides, noting that the company waited 33 days after the initial remedy proposal to file its request to participate. The judges ruled that this delay “seems difficult to justify.” As a result of this decision, Apple will not be able to present evidence to the court or cross-examine witnesses during the remedy phase of the trial. The company will, however, be allowed to submit written testimony and file friend-of-the-court briefs.

Google’s ongoing legal battle with the DOJ’s antitrust division is shaping up to be the most significant action taken against a tech company by the government since the Microsoft case in the late 1990s. If the proposed penalties against Google are upheld, Apple may find itself in a challenging position. The company will need to find a new default search provider for its Safari browser and other products, or continue using Google without the substantial financial compensation it currently receives. There are limited options available, as Google’s search monopoly leaves few viable alternatives.

Microsoft’s Bing search engine is the most significant competitor to Google, but it remains to be seen whether Microsoft would be willing to pay for Safari placement. Newer, smaller search providers like Kagi or DuckDuckGo may struggle to meet Apple’s needs, although a Kagi spokesperson expressed hope that Apple will make it easier for users to set alternative search engines, as they currently face “unnecessary hurdles.”

The outcome of this antitrust case could have significant implications for the tech industry as a whole. If Google is forced to change its practices and relinquish its search monopoly, it could open the door for increased competition and innovation in the search market. However, the loss of the $20 billion deal with Google would undoubtedly be a blow to Apple’s bottom line.

Read more at Ars Technica here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.