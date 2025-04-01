Tesla Stock Plummets 36% in Q1 2025, Worst Performance Since 2022

Elon Musk’s Tesla suffered its worst quarterly performance in the stock market since 2022, with shares plunging 36 percent in the first three months of 2025.

CNBC reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla has taken a massive hit in share price during the first quarter of 2025, marking the company’s worst performance for any period since 2022. The steep decline has wiped out over $460 billion in market cap, raising concerns among investors and analysts alike.

The last time Tesla had a drop this bad was at the end of 2022, when the stock cratered 54 percent following CEO Elon Musk’s sale of more than $22 billion worth of Tesla shares to finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, later renamed X.

Several factors have contributed to Tesla’s current stock woes. Musk’s role in the second Trump administration, leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has drawn criticism and sparked protests and boycotts among Tesla’s traditionally leftist customer base, and even terrorism attacks on Tesla stores and vehicles worldwide. President Trump’s automotive tariffs, involving Tesla’s key suppliers in Mexico and China, have also raised concerns and contributed to a broader selloff in tech stocks.

Additionally, Tesla faces challenges such as declining new vehicle sales and pressure to deliver on Musk’s promises for robotaxis while rivals extend their lead in the market. Despite Musk’s claims that existing Tesla cars can be turned into robotaxi-ready vehicles with a software upgrade, analysts remain skeptical about the company’s ability to meet the June deadline for launching a driverless ride-hailing business in Austin, Texas.

While the first-quarter stock drop has been painful for shareholders, they have experienced similar volatility in the recent past. In the first quarter of 2024, shares plunged 29 percent due to declining auto sales and increased competition, but the stock rallied the rest of the year to finish up 63 percent.

Elon Musk remains optimistic about Tesla’s long-term prospects. At a recent rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he said, “Long term, I think Tesla stock is going to do fine. So, you know, maybe it’s a buying opportunity.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.