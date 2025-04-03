Tesla and Elon Musk Have Been Targeted in 50+ Attacks Across America

The number of reported attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations has surpassed 50 just in the United States. Irrational leftists targeting Elon Musk for his support of Donald Trump have done everything from vandalize Tesla EVs owned by innocent bystanders up to commit acts of domestic terrorism including firebombing dealerships.

A Fox News analysis has revealed that there have been at least 51 reported attacks on Tesla property across the United States, with an additional 17 incidents occurring internationally. These attacks range from minor acts of vandalism, such as keying or graffiti, to more serious offenses like arson and drive-by shootings.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi has stated that her department is treating these incidents as acts of domestic terrorism. Some of the more serious attacks in the U.S. include a March 18 incident in Las Vegas, where a man allegedly used a Molotov cocktail to torch several Teslas at a local repair center. In Austin, Texas, police found incendiary devices inside a Tesla showroom, and in Loveland, Colorado, a man that claims to be a woman was arrested with an accomplice for allegedly igniting an incendiary device and throwing it at a dealership.

The attacks have not been limited to the United States. In Berlin, a Tesla factory was set on fire on March 5, and in Toulouse, France, twelve Tesla vehicles were set ablaze on March 2. Climate activists in the UK even poured orange liquid over a Tesla humanoid robot in protest.

Musk has described these attacks as “wide-scale domestic terrorism” and has called on authorities to “go after the generals” behind the violence. Over the weekend, anti-Musk protesters organized a “Global Day of Action,” targeting more than 500 Tesla locations worldwide in one of their biggest shows of force to date.

Breitbart News previously reported on Musk’s assertion that anti-Tesla protests are fake “astroturf” events featuring paid protestors:

“Who is funding and organizing all these paid protests?” Musk asked on X early Sunday morning, sharing a video clip of podcast host Joe Rogan speculating that anti-Tesla protesters may be getting compensated. In the days leading up to Saturday’s demonstrations, the “Tesla Takedown” effort was heavily promoted by left-leaning advocacy groups like the Action Network, MoveOn and Indivisible. The groups reportedly provided protesters with toolkits including scripted chants, printed signs and detailed “rules of engagement.” This top-down coordination has fueled accusations that the “grassroots” framing is just a facade. “While local #TeslaTakedown protests may appear spontaneous and community-driven, they are the product of well-funded, tightly coordinated campaigns led by national political organizations,” tweeted Asra Nomani, a former Wall Street Journal reporter who has written about astroturfing.

Breitbart News will continue to report on domestic terrorism aimed at Tesla, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump.

