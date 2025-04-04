Police Chief: Minnesota Tesla Vandal ‘May Have Been a Victim’ of Politicians’ ‘Rhetoric’

A vandal who caused significant damage to a Tesla in Minnesota will walk free after the EV owner asked authorities to drop charges after the deranged leftist agreed to pay for repairs. The Chief of the Bloomington Police Department said, “the suspect in this case may have been a victim, and I mean victim in terms of the rhetoric that is being spewed out here by some of those in leadership.”

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said on Tuesday that his department will not pursue criminal charges against a woman who keyed a Tesla in order to honor the wishes of the vehicle owner, who has since been “made whole” for the thousands of dollars in damages.

Hodges explained that the suspect turned herself in, and has been “fully cooperative.”

“The victim in this case just wanted their car fixed, and they just wanted the suspect to pay for that,” Hodges added. “Based on the totality of the circumstances here, and along with our core value of being compassionate, this is the best outcome for everybody involved in this case.”

But in a bizarre turn, the police chief went on to suggest that the Tesla vandal is also a “victim,” due to “the rhetoric that is being spewed,” adding, “We need our leaders to start leading, and stop feeding this rhetoric.”

“Let me be clear, here in Bloomington — you probably have never heard me utter these words — the suspect in this case may have been a victim, and I mean victim in terms of the rhetoric that is being spewed out here by some of those in leadership,” Hodges said.

“We need our leaders to start leading, and stop feeding this rhetoric,” the Bloomington police chief added.

Hodges went on to declare, “People should be able to drive whatever car they want without fear of going into a store and someone scratching their car or people yelling at them because of the car that they choose to drive.”

“It’s time for all of us just to start getting along and knock this stuff off, man, people should be able to be left alone,” Hodges continued. “But rest assured, if you damage these cars or target people, we are going to arrest you.”

“We are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent that we’re able to, but in this case, ultimately, what the victim in this case wanted — the victim has already been made whole in terms of being paid,” the police chief said.

On March 26, the 27-year-old woman keyed a Tesla SUV outside a Cub Foods, causing an estimated $3,200 in damages, according to a report by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Authorities posted video footage of the Tesla attack to social media, asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. But after the woman turned herself in and paid the victim for the damages, police are stepping down from the case.

Notably, Bloomington is located in Minnesota, which is governed by Tim Walz (D), former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, which President Trump won in a landslide victory that included not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing in the nation state as well.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.