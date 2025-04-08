Why Trump Haters Keep Getting Caught Red Handed as They Vandalize Tesla EVs

Tesla’s Sentry Mode, a security feature that uses the vehicle’s cameras to record activity around the car when it’s locked and parked, has been responsible for capturing acts of vandalism targeted against Elon Musk and Donald Trump around the country.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that as Tesla vehicles have been the targets of fanatical Trump haters taking out their rage against the President and Elon Musk through criminal acts ranging from vandalism to domestic terrorism, one of Tesla’s high-tech features has been responsible for many of them facing charges for their action. Elon Musk’s Sentry Mode feature has caught video of perpetrators in real time.

Sentry Mode is a system of cameras and sensors that record noise and movement around the vehicle when it is empty and locked, storing the footage on a USB drive in the glove box. This technology has proven to be a powerful tool for Tesla owners, who can use the recorded evidence to identify and report vandals to the authorities.

In one recent incident at the Claremont Resort & Spa parking lot in Oakland, a woman was caught on camera scratching a squiggly line across the mirror and door of a Tesla Cybertruck. The entire act, which lasted about 40 seconds, was captured by the Cybertruck’s cameras and later shared on social media by the vehicle’s owner.

While it remains unclear whether this particular incident will lead to an arrest, the video serves as a warning to potential vandals that their actions may not only be recorded but also widely shared online.

Tesla owners throughout the country are increasingly relying on Sentry Mode to protect their vehicles from vandalism. Some owners, like Thomas Prather, make sure to activate the feature when parking in areas known for anti-Tesla sentiment, such as Berkeley. Others, like Julia Muldt, display anti-Elon stickers on their bumpers to express their personal views and potentially deter vandals.

Law enforcement agencies are also leveraging the video evidence provided by Tesla’s Sentry Mode to investigate and arrest suspects. In San Jose, police recently arrested an individual on suspicion of keying a white Tesla in a Costco parking lot after video of the incident, presumably captured by the Tesla, circulated online.

Several high profile arrests have occurred thanks to Sentry Mode footage. An obese Texas resident was caught on video using an ATV to ram into a Tesla, causing damage. A husband and wife duo in Washington DC with ties to the government and NGOs was also arrested for a string of vandalism attacks after being code by a Tesla’s cameras.

Some Tesla owners, like John Stringer, the president of Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, view Sentry Mode not only as a tool for police investigations but also for public shaming of vandals. Stringer himself used footage from his Cybertruck to call out a driver who cut him off on the highway, posting the video and the other driver’s license plate on social media.

As tensions surrounding Tesla and CEO Elon Musk continue to rise, it’s likely that incidents of vandalism against the company’s vehicles will persist. However, with the help of Sentry Mode and the vigilance of Tesla owners, these crimes are becoming increasingly difficult to commit without consequences, both legal and social.

Read more at the San Francisco Chronicle here.

